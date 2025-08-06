Next Article
TCS employee sleeps outside office after salary delay, note goes viral
A photo of TCS employee Sourabh More sleeping outside the Pune office has gone viral, highlighting his struggle after his salary was delayed.
More left a handwritten note explaining he'd told HR about his financial issues and had no choice but to sleep on the street.
TCS offered temporary accommodation after public backlash
The Forum of IT Employees confirmed More's ID was deactivated after he showed up for work on July 29, 2025, and a meeting with HR didn't solve things.
TCS called it "unauthorized absence" and stopped his pay, but after public backlash, they offered him temporary accommodation and said they're working to resolve the situation.
The incident has sparked fresh questions about how IT companies treat their employees.