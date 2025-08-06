TCS employee sleeps outside office after salary delay, note goes viral

TCS offered temporary accommodation after public backlash

The Forum of IT Employees confirmed More's ID was deactivated after he showed up for work on July 29, 2025, and a meeting with HR didn't solve things.

TCS called it "unauthorized absence" and stopped his pay, but after public backlash, they offered him temporary accommodation and said they're working to resolve the situation.

The incident has sparked fresh questions about how IT companies treat their employees.