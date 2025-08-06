Next Article
SBI is hiring 5,583 Junior Associates: Apply now
SBI is opening up 5,583 Junior Associate jobs across India, with applications running from August 6 to August 26, 2025.
These new hires are set to strengthen customer service and support at one of the country's biggest banks.
SBI Chairman Setty on recruitment drive
SBI Chairman Challa Srinivasalu Setty called this a key step for building skills and boosting efficiency at the bank.
He shared that bringing in more Junior Associates will help both SBI and the wider banking sector grow.
On top of this, SBI recently added over 13,000 Junior Associates and 500 Probationary Officers to its team, showing just how much they're ramping up their workforce lately.