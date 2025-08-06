SBI is hiring 5,583 Junior Associates: Apply now

SBI Chairman Setty on recruitment drive

SBI Chairman Challa Srinivasalu Setty called this a key step for building skills and boosting efficiency at the bank.

He shared that bringing in more Junior Associates will help both SBI and the wider banking sector grow.

On top of this, SBI recently added over 13,000 Junior Associates and 500 Probationary Officers to its team, showing just how much they're ramping up their workforce lately.