IDTA to invest $2.5B in deep tech, AI over 5 years Business Feb 17, 2026

Big news for India's tech scene: the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) is set to announce more than $2.5 billion in investments to supercharge AI and deep tech over the next five years.

Of that, $1 billion is set aside just for AI projects in the next three years—a clear sign that India wants a bigger spot on the global tech map.