IDTA to invest $2.5B in deep tech, AI over 5 years
Business
Big news for India's tech scene: the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) is set to announce more than $2.5 billion in investments to supercharge AI and deep tech over the next five years.
Of that, $1 billion is set aside just for AI projects in the next three years—a clear sign that India wants a bigger spot on the global tech map.
AI funding in India surged by 58% last year
According to IDTA's latest report, AI funding in India jumped 58% in 2025, reaching $1.22 billion across 188 deals.
The focus isn't just on software—IDTA is backing everything from semiconductors and robotics to AI-powered healthcare and advanced manufacturing.
With partnerships like Micron Technology on board, leaders say this move will help create world-class solutions and put Indian innovation front and center.