IEA expects global oil demand to fall 2.6mbd in 2026

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects global oil demand to fall by 2.6 million barrels per day in 2026. Diesel is a big reason, making up one-quarter of this decline.

The IEA points to disruptions like the Iran war, which have made fuel pricier and harder to get, hitting economies worldwide.

By late 2026, we will see about 2.5 million fewer barrels used each day compared to last year.