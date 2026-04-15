IEA: Iran war holds up 13m bpd biggest supply disruption

US Japan, Germany release oil stockpiles

Right now, Brent crude sits at $95 a barrel and WTI at $90 a barrel, both lower than their earlier spike to $120 a barrel when the conflict first broke out.

The market is still watching for possible U.S.-Iran talks, but Birol warns prices could climb again as things develop.

To help stabilize things, the US Japan, and Germany agreed an unprecedented release of emergency oil stockpiles last month.

Meanwhile, more than 80 energy facilities have been damaged in the conflict, which could slow recovery for up to two years and is an extremely sensitive issue for the global economy.