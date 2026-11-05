IEA: Solar and wind could save India $240B by 2030

Switching to renewables like solar and wind could help India save a massive $240 billion on coal and gas imports by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

This shift not only means more stable energy prices for the country, but also less dependence on global fuel markets.

By 2030, annual savings might reach about $35 billion, exceeding India's actual non-coking coal and natural gas import bill in the financial year 2024-25.