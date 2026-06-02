IEA warns Hormuz blockage could hurt world economy this summer

Fatih Birol says reopening Hormuz crucial

IEA chief Fatih Birol pointed out that Asia, especially developing countries, will feel the biggest impact from higher oil prices.

The IEA tried to help by releasing 400 million barrels from emergency reserves, which briefly lowered prices, but costs are still much higher than before.

Birol emphasized that reopening Hormuz is crucial to avoid long-term volatility and rising energy bills.