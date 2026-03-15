IEA's biggest-ever oil reserve release amid Iran-Israel war Business Mar 15, 2026

The International Energy Agency (IEA) just announced its biggest-ever release, 400 million barrels of oil, to help steady the market after fighting between the U.S.-Israel bloc and Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

With about 20% of the world's oil suddenly blocked, the US is pitching in 172 million barrels, Europe is adding over 100 million, and Asia-Oceania countries are also stepping up.