IEX breaks record, trades 13,938 million units as prices rise
Business
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) just broke its own record, trading 13,938 million units of electricity in August 2026, a solid 20.2% jump from last year.
Prices also climbed: the day-ahead market averaged ₹4.88 per unit and the real-time market hit ₹4.41, both seeing strong increases.
RECs trading falls 86.6% in August
While electricity trading was buzzing, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) took a nosedive: only 2.91 lakh RECs were traded in August, down a huge 86.6% from last year as fewer traders joined in.
The next REC sessions are set for September 9 and 30 if you're keeping an eye on green energy moves.