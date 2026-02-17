'If you work at Cisco, you're going to be unemployable'
Vinod Khosla, billionaire investor and Sun Microsystems co-founder, just gave a blunt warning: if you spend 15-20 years at legacy companies like Cisco, you might end up "unemployable" as AI keeps shaking up industries.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he said sticking too long in one place can make it tough to adapt—especially with AI, he said, it may replace all IT and BPO companies, while accounting, law and even medicine could face deep disruption in the coming years.
Khosla's AI vision
Khosla urged India's youth to focus on building and exporting AI products instead of traditional IT services.
He warned there could be a lot fewer jobs as many services become effectively free due to automation.
Who is Vinod Khosla?
Khosla co-founded Sun Microsystems and now runs Khosla Ventures.
Forbes puts his net worth at $11.9 billion—a testament to his knack for spotting tech trends early.