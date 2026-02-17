'If you work at Cisco, you're going to be unemployable' Business Feb 17, 2026

Vinod Khosla, billionaire investor and Sun Microsystems co-founder, just gave a blunt warning: if you spend 15-20 years at legacy companies like Cisco, you might end up "unemployable" as AI keeps shaking up industries.

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he said sticking too long in one place can make it tough to adapt—especially with AI, he said, it may replace all IT and BPO companies, while accounting, law and even medicine could face deep disruption in the coming years.