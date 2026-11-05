IFL Finance gets SEBI nod to launch 3.85cr shares IPO
Business
IFL Finance, based in Delhi, just got the go-ahead from SEBI to launch its IPO.
The plan? Raise funds by offering 3.85 crore shares, mostly new shares, with a smaller chunk being sold by the company's promoters.
This move comes after they filed their draft prospectus back in July.
IFL Finance plans ₹150cr capital boost
Now that SEBI has cleared things, IFL Finance has a year to officially file its prospectus and could even do a pre-IPO share placement if needed.
Out of the money raised, ₹150 crore will go toward strengthening its capital so it can grow and lend more as an RBI-regulated NBFC.
With 88 branches across five regions and Aryaman Financial Services managing the process, this IPO is all about fueling expansion and future plans.