IFSC nod allows US stocks and ETFs via GIFT City
Business
Indian apps like Groww, Zerodha, Angel One, and Upstox just made it a lot easier for eligible Indian resident investors to buy US stocks and ETFs.
Thanks to a fresh nod from the IFSCA and the use of Gujarat's GIFT City, you can now buy US stocks and ETFs through the apps.
US fractional shares $1, fees vary
You can start investing in US stocks for as little as $1 with fractional shares.
Groww offers over 10,000 options at a 0.1% fee; Zerodha is testing up to 2,000 stocks with $10 maximum per order;
Angel One has no brokerage through December 2026; Upstox lists over 8,000 stocks.
Just remember: currency conversion fees and market risks apply, so check the details before diving in.