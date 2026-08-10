IFSC survey finds AI seen as upskilling tool by 32%
Business
A new IFSC survey shows 32% of surveyed entities see AI as a way to upskill their teams rather than replace them: 32% expect big changes in job roles and skills.
The top reason for using AI? Making work smoother and faster (82%), followed by saving money, improving customer experience, and keeping up with regulations.
Many firms seek clearer AI guidelines
While 60% of firms are already investing in or planning for AI, especially generative tools, many still struggle with unclear rules and messy data.
Nearly half want clearer guidelines on how to use AI responsibly, and concerns about privacy mean human oversight is here to stay.