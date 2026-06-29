IFSC to introduce 1 KYC at GIFT IFSC for investors

IFSCA details 1 KYC deadlines

IFSCA Chairman K. Rajaraman says this move should cut down on hassle and boost efficiency for everyone.

Financial institutions will link up with special KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) to store your information in one central spot, with each client getting a unique ID for easy access.

The rollout starts soon: new clients must use the system by September 1, 2026, and all existing records need uploading by October 30, 2026.

Plus, it will connect with India's Central KYC Registry for even smoother sharing between financial services.