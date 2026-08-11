Igor Babuschkin's River AI raises $1.1B to build personal agents

River AI's API enables enterprises to conduct complex reinforcement learning training runs in just 15-20 minutes, without needing an infrastructure team. This is done at two to four times the cost savings compared to closed-source alternatives.

"The way AI is built today is not how it will be built in the future," Babuschkin said.

He emphasized that "AI should be open, freely available, and affordable," adding that it should serve users rather than labs that train them.