Igor Babuschkin's River AI raises $1.1B to build personal agents
What's the story
River AI, a full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) company founded by xAI co-founder Igor Babuschkin, has raised $1.1 billion in funding. The round was led by General Catalyst and AMP PBC, with strategic investments from NVIDIA and AMD Ventures. Other investors include Y Combinator and Temasek. The funds will be used to further River AI's mission of creating powerful personal AIs and providing developers with tools to train their own custom models.
Technological innovation
River AI's API accelerates reinforcement learning training
River AI's API enables enterprises to conduct complex reinforcement learning training runs in just 15-20 minutes, without needing an infrastructure team. This is done at two to four times the cost savings compared to closed-source alternatives.
"The way AI is built today is not how it will be built in the future," Babuschkin said.
He emphasized that "AI should be open, freely available, and affordable," adding that it should serve users rather than labs that train them.
Platform features
The platform simplifies model improvement and deployment
The River AI platform provides state-of-the-art LoRA fine-tuning and reinforcement learning for frontier open weight models.
It takes care of the underlying infrastructure complexity, such as fast weight transfers, sampling-training consistency, and elastic compute.
This allows developers to focus on improving their models instead of managing infrastructure.
Trained models can be deployed instantly to production with billing strictly metered on tokens used for training and inference.
Future goals
River AI's vision for personal AI
River AI is working on an integrated stack that includes new hardware for personal AI, training infrastructure for fine-tuning, and products focused on personalization and continual learning.
The company aims to align AI directly with each user, instead of a single model catering to billions.
Currently, it provides developers and enterprises with tools to build their own models. Ultimately, River AI hopes to extend this control to every individual.