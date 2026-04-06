IIFCL doubling InvIT investment to ₹6,000 cr by March 2027
India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) just announced it will double its investment in Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to ₹6,000 crore by March 2027.
Managing Director Rohit Rishi says this move is all about powering up India's growth and working toward the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
For context, IIFCL had already put ₹3,000 crore into nine InvITs by March 2026.
IIFCL posts 39% net profit jump
IIFCL isn't just investing more: it's also in solid financial shape, with a capital adequacy ratio of 21% and super-low net NPAs at 0.3% as of December 2025.
The company posted a strong 39% jump in net profit last year, hitting ₹2,165 crore, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sanctions and disbursements in FY25, and as of January 31, 2026, annual sanctions had reached ₹53,217 crore with disbursements at ₹25,470 crore.
This all points to IIFCL playing a key role in building India's future infrastructure.