IIFCL doubling InvIT investment to ₹6,000 cr by March 2027

IIFCL posts 39% net profit jump

IIFCL isn't just investing more: it's also in solid financial shape, with a capital adequacy ratio of 21% and super-low net NPAs at 0.3% as of December 2025.

The company posted a strong 39% jump in net profit last year, hitting ₹2,165 crore, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sanctions and disbursements in FY25, and as of January 31, 2026, annual sanctions had reached ₹53,217 crore with disbursements at ₹25,470 crore.

This all points to IIFCL playing a key role in building India's future infrastructure.