IIFCL to sanction ₹75,000cr for infrastructure after SIFTI limits lifted

IIFCL sanctioned ₹38,000cr, ₹39,000cr pending

With these new rules, IIFCL can invest more heavily in large projects and still scale back its stake if needed.

Managing Director Rohit Rishi sees this as a chance for the company to support bigger ideas and speed up credit expansion.

So far in this financial year (FY27, 2026-27), it has sanctioned ₹38,000 crore in loans and plans to disburse about ₹39,000 crore in the current financial year (FY27), pushing India's development goals forward.