IIFCL to sanction ₹75,000cr for infrastructure after SIFTI limits lifted
India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) is gearing up to sanction ₹75,000 crore in loans this financial year (FY27, 2026-27), thanks to a recent policy shift.
The government has lifted limits under SIFTI, so IIFCL can now fund more than just 20% of a project's cost, meaning it can play a much bigger part in building roads, bridges, and other major infrastructure.
IIFCL sanctioned ₹38,000cr, ₹39,000cr pending
With these new rules, IIFCL can invest more heavily in large projects and still scale back its stake if needed.
Managing Director Rohit Rishi sees this as a chance for the company to support bigger ideas and speed up credit expansion.
So far in this financial year (FY27, 2026-27), it has sanctioned ₹38,000 crore in loans and plans to disburse about ₹39,000 crore in the current financial year (FY27), pushing India's development goals forward.