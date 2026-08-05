IIM Ahmedabad opens applications for Executive Program in Business Finance
Business
IIM Ahmedabad is now accepting applications for the eighth batch of its Executive Program in Business Finance.
Designed with Jaro Education, this course is for mid- to senior professionals looking to step up into profit-and-loss roles, offering practical skills in corporate finance and leadership.
Applications close on September 6, 2026.
IIM Ahmedabad 6-7 month blended program
The program runs for 6 to 7 months and blends live online classes with on-campus immersions, so you get both flexibility and real-world experience.
To apply, you'll need graduates plus 3 years of work experience.
The fee is ₹3,43,000 (plus GST), and if you keep at least 80% attendance and fulfill the assessment results requirement, you'll earn a Certificate of Completion (CoC) from IIM Ahmedabad.