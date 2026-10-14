IIM Bangalore, IIT Kanpur to back deep-tech aerospace, defense startups
IIM Bangalore and IIT Kanpur are joining forces to help deep-tech startups in India, with a special focus on defense and aerospace tech.
Their partnership is all about turning cutting-edge ideas into real businesses by combining their strengths and resources.
Explore joint incubation and investor connections
The two institutes will explore joint incubation and acceleration programs, co-incubation opportunities, share expertise, and connect startups with industry players and investors.
As Rasika Prashant, CEO, NSRCEL, put it, "By combining the IIT Kanpur's deep-tech capabilities with the NSRCEL's experience in scaling market-ready ventures, this partnership can create meaningful pathways to identify and nurture the next generation of deep-tech innovators in strategic sectors of national importance including aerospace and defense," while IIT Kanpur's Jayandharan Giridhara Rao, Dean of Research and Development, IIT Kanpur, emphasized helping new technologies actually reach the market.