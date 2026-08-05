IIM Kozhikode launches Bloomberg Finance Lab with about 12 terminals

With this lab, IIMK joins more than 1,200 academic institutions worldwide using Bloomberg tech in their classrooms.

Students can also earn the Bloomberg Certificate, which is a big plus when applying for finance jobs.

As director Debashis Chatterjee put it, the lab will let students "This initiative will equip our students with the analytical capabilities, technological proficiency and global perspective required to thrive in the evolving world of finance and investment," a solid step toward bridging what you learn in class with what's needed in the industry.