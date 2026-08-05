IIM Kozhikode launches Bloomberg Finance Lab with about 12 terminals
IIM Kozhikode just launched a new Bloomberg Finance Lab on campus, giving students access to real-time and historical financial data through about 12 Bloomberg Terminals.
The idea is to help students get comfortable with the same tools used by finance pros, so they're ready to make smart decisions in today's fast-changing markets.
IIM Kozhikode joins global Bloomberg network
With this lab, IIMK joins more than 1,200 academic institutions worldwide using Bloomberg tech in their classrooms.
Students can also earn the Bloomberg Certificate, which is a big plus when applying for finance jobs.
As director Debashis Chatterjee put it, the lab will let students "This initiative will equip our students with the analytical capabilities, technological proficiency and global perspective required to thrive in the evolving world of finance and investment," a solid step toward bridging what you learn in class with what's needed in the industry.