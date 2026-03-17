IISc, Groww Foundation launch semiconductor skill development program
IISc and the Groww Foundation have teamed up to launch a new skill development program focused on semiconductors and nanotechnology.
The goal? To help women, school students, and tribal youth get hands-on experience in this fast-growing field.
The program was launched on March 17, 2026, with statements from CeNSE and Groww Foundation representatives expressing hopes of creating opportunities for new talent.
Three tracks for different audiences
There are three tracks: Akanksha (for school students, especially girls, to try out real lab work), REP (advanced research experience just for women), and a Research Internship track (practical training for students supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs).
Each is designed to give you actual skills and exposure in microtechnology and nanotechnology.
Supporting 160 girls and women
The Groww Foundation will support 160 girls and women over three years through the Groww Foundation-CeNSE Semiconductor Skill Development Programme.
As Professor Ghosh said, the collaboration aims to nurture diverse talent and create meaningful opportunities for girls, women researchers, and emerging talent, while Kalpana Swaminathan believes it will help spark growth in deep science careers.