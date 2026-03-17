IISc, Groww Foundation launch semiconductor skill development program Business Mar 17, 2026

IISc and the Groww Foundation have teamed up to launch a new skill development program focused on semiconductors and nanotechnology.

The goal? To help women, school students, and tribal youth get hands-on experience in this fast-growing field.

The program was launched on March 17, 2026, with statements from CeNSE and Groww Foundation representatives expressing hopes of creating opportunities for new talent.