IIT Madras report forecasts 2 million XR jobs by 2030
Business
Big news for tech lovers: India's XR (Extended Reality) sector is expected to open up 2 million high-value jobs by 2030, according to a fresh IIT Madras report.
The study dives into Tamil Nadu's AVGC-XR Policy and lays out plans to spark more innovation in animation, gaming, and immersive tech.
Report proposes Tamil Nadu XR corridor
The report suggests building an XR Corridor in Tamil Nadu, connecting over 1,000 startups and SMEs.
At least half the workforce would focus on R&D and AI-driven immersive tech; the other half would handle service roles.
Professor M Manivannan pitched a TN-XR Cloud so developers can access GPUs affordably.
But there are still policy gaps (like missing rules for AI-generated assets and child safety in the metaverse) that need attention.