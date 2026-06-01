IIT Madras report forecasts 2 million XR jobs by 2030

Report proposes Tamil Nadu XR corridor

The report suggests building an XR Corridor in Tamil Nadu, connecting over 1,000 startups and SMEs.

At least half the workforce would focus on R&D and AI-driven immersive tech; the other half would handle service roles.

Professor M Manivannan pitched a TN-XR Cloud so developers can access GPUs affordably.

But there are still policy gaps (like missing rules for AI-generated assets and child safety in the metaverse) that need attention.