IIT Madras startup Inbound Aerospace raises $1 million for spacecraft

Founders, mission, and more

Founded in 2025 by Aravind I B, Vishal Reddy, and Captain (IN) Abhijit Bhutey (Retd), Inbound wants to make microgravity research more affordable with repeat-use re-entry vehicles.

Their first autonomous launch is set for late 2027 or early 2028, and they're hoping each mission could rake in up to $10 million.