Brent crude jumps 1% to $68.96, US tariffs weigh on markets Business Jul 23, 2025

Brent crude oil prices just ticked up, bouncing back a bit following recent US trade developments with the Philippines and Japan.

President Trump announced fresh tariffs—19% on goods from the Philippines and 15% on Japan—which gave a boost to Asian stock markets and US futures.

The price of Brent crude is now at $68.96 per barrel, a small but notable jump.