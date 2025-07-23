Jane Street manipulated Bank Nifty derivatives, raked in ₹4,843cr: SEBI

How Jane Street allegedly manipulated Bank Nifty

Jane Street allegedly used complex algorithms through Indian subsidiaries to push Bank Nifty prices up early in the day and then crash them by selling big just before options expired.

SEBI responded by freezing their assets and banning them from trading on July 3.

Jane Street's legal team has 21 days to reply, while SEBI keeps a close watch on their trades.

This case also highlights how regulators across countries are teaming up to keep markets fair for everyone.

