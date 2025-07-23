Next Article
SBI report: Tougher GST enforcement may hurt small businesses
SBI's latest report flags a problem: tougher GST enforcement may actually hurt small businesses.
In Bengaluru, some shop owners got hit with heavy tax notices just because their UPI payments were tracked.
SBI warns that if things get too strict, more businesses might ditch digital and go back to cash—undoing the progress made by GST.
Bank's advice to tax officials
The bank says GST only works if it helps everyone, especially smaller traders who don't have big resources.
Too much pressure or paperwork could make things worse instead of better.
SBI suggests tax officials should focus on being fair and supportive, so small businesses aren't pushed out of the formal economy.