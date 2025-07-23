Next Article
US-Japan trade deal lifts Asian stocks, sparks optimism
Asian markets jumped after the US and Japan sealed a major trade deal.
The MSCI Asia index rose 0.7%, with Japan's Nikkei-225 up 1.8%.
Even US futures got a boost, climbing 0.2%.
Why does this matter?
This agreement cuts tariffs on Japanese imports to 15% (down from a planned 25%) and brings $550 billion in Japanese investment to the US.
President Trump called it "perhaps the largest Deal ever made," saying it helps clear up trade worries before the August deadline.
What's next?
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent heads to Stockholm next week for more trade talks, while investors keep an eye on big tech earnings and a rare Japanese bond auction—both key signals for where global markets might go next.