Biggest AI seed funding of 2025 so far: Kluisz.ai

Launched barely three months ago by ex-OYO COO Abhinav Sinha with Vamshidhar Reddy and Abhijeet Singh, Kluisz.ai is building AI tools to automate private cloud management. Their tech aims to help businesses—especially in banking and manufacturing—save on costs and reduce manual work, starting with clients in India and the Middle East.

Kluisz.ai eyes early customer sign-ups by 2026

About 80% of the new funds will go toward hiring engineers; the rest will support getting their product to market.

Kluisz.ai hopes to sign its first customers by early 2026, tapping into a private cloud sector expected to hit $84 billion by 2029 as more companies look for secure AI-powered solutions.