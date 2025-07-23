Next Article
Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan
Donald Trump just announced a "massive" trade deal with Japan, featuring a huge $550 billion Japanese investment in the US and a 15% reciprocal tariff.
He's confident this will mean "hundreds of thousands of jobs" for Americans and says it's all about boosting ties between the two countries.
Key highlights of the deal
The US gets 90% of profits from Japan's investment, while Japan opens its markets wider for American products like cars and rice.
Both sides are inferred to be committing to more open markets and fairer tariffs, marking a major shift in how the two countries do business together.