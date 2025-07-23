Next Article
AI will manage your investments by 2030, says MIT professor
MIT finance professor Andrew Lo thinks AI will be smart enough to manage your investments—on its own—in just five years.
He trusts AI could actually put clients' interests first, especially after seeing ChatGPT suggest selling Moderna stock right before its value dropped.
AI could make wealth management more efficient and client-focused
Lo, who's helped shape the world of quantitative investing, believes generative AI is almost ready to handle market risks and make big-picture decisions for individual clients.
He sees a future where AI isn't just crunching numbers but building custom strategies and making wealth management more efficient and client-focused—if the right rules are in place.