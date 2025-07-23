NSDL aims for ₹16,000 crore valuation with IPO Business Jul 23, 2025

NSDL, the company that keeps your stocks digital and safe, just got SEBI's green light for its IPO, which is likely to open by the end of July or early August, with the listing targeted by August 14, 2023.

The offering was pushed back from July because of some tricky valuation talks, but NSDL is aiming for a ₹16,000 crore valuation—pretty huge in India's finance world.