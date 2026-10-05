IIT Palakkad to host SAMAGRA 2.0 in Thiruvananthapuram October 29-30
IIT Palakkad is all set to host SAMAGRA 2.0, a big tech and innovation summit, on October 29-30 at the Hyatt Regency in Thiruvananthapuram.
The event kicks off with Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan inaugurating the meet and Industries and IT Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty as the guest of honor.
SAMAGRA 2.0 connects startups with investors
SAMAGRA 2.0 is all about connecting startups with investors, industry representatives, and new opportunities, especially in areas like water, sanitation, medical technology, agriculture, food tech, and deep tech.
Expect over 500 attendees, including 40 startups and 30 speakers, plus a packed schedule of one-on-one meetings, startup expo, tech demos, plenary sessions, and pitch events.
If you're interested in the future of tech or want to network with innovators, you can register online at samagra.techin-iitpkd.org.