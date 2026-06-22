IIT Roorkee sets up ₹1,000cr fund for deep-tech start-ups
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced a ₹1,000 crore Super Endowment Fund in partnership with IvyCap Ventures and NuQuant. The fund is aimed at strengthening India's innovation ecosystem by providing long-term support to deep-tech start-ups. It will be a self-sustaining capital source that backs research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology translation across the IIT network.
Strategic focus
Fund announced during Bharat Innovates 2026
The Super Endowment Fund was announced during Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France. The initiative invites leading global universities, research organizations, innovators, investors, philanthropists, and industry leaders to collaborate in strategic sectors such as climate technologies, energy systems, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, critical minerals, and healthcare. The fund will also support high-impact research and innovation in areas like AI, quantum computing, clean energy, climate resilience, circular economy, and agritech among others.
Management details
IvyCap Ventures to manage fund
The Super Endowment Fund will be managed by IvyCap Ventures, a leading homegrown venture capital firm. The firm is known for its institution-linked endowment models and has previously set up India's first university endowment fund at IIT Delhi in 2019. Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, said, "This fund will redefine how India funds innovation and ensure that wealth created by alumni flows back to power future generations of researchers and entrepreneurs."
Future aspirations
IIT Roorkee director's statement
Professor K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, emphasized that "every rupee will work in perpetuity to turn ideas born on this campus into entrepreneurs and IP that the world builds upon." He added that by bringing together alumni, industry, philanthropic organizations, and global partners, they hope to create an enduring impact and empower future generations of researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.