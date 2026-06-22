IIT Roorkee sets up ₹1,000cr fund for deep-tech start-ups

Management details

IvyCap Ventures to manage fund

The Super Endowment Fund will be managed by IvyCap Ventures, a leading homegrown venture capital firm. The firm is known for its institution-linked endowment models and has previously set up India's first university endowment fund at IIT Delhi in 2019. Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, said, "This fund will redefine how India funds innovation and ensure that wealth created by alumni flows back to power future generations of researchers and entrepreneurs."