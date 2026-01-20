IKEA is going big in India—more stores, more choices
Business
IKEA's rolling out a major India upgrade, aiming to add 4-6 new customer touchpoints each year.
After investing ₹10,500 crore already, they're aiming for 4-6 new spots every year—including both big stores and smaller outlets you might actually see at your local mall.
The goal? Be everywhere from Delhi-NCR to tier-II cities like Lucknow and Chandigarh, and aim to reach profitability in the coming years.
What's changing for shoppers?
Get ready for IKEA popping up closer to home—even in smaller cities—with compact stores as tiny as 15,000 sq. ft.
They're also working on making their supply chain greener by increasing local sourcing over the next five years.
That means more products made in India—and possibly better prices for customers.