IKEA is going big in India—more stores, more choices
Jan 20, 2026

IKEA's rolling out a major India upgrade, aiming to add 4-6 new customer touchpoints each year.

After investing ₹10,500 crore already, they're aiming for 4-6 new spots every year—including both big stores and smaller outlets you might actually see at your local mall.

The goal? Be everywhere from Delhi-NCR to tier-II cities like Lucknow and Chandigarh, and aim to reach profitability in the coming years.