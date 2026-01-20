Ikea to invest ₹10,500cr in India over next 5 years

Ikea is doubling down on India, announcing a fresh ₹10,500 crore investment over the next five years. The goal? More stores and touchpoints in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—making it easier for people to shop for those iconic flat-pack finds.

What's coming next? Expect new large-format stores in Chennai and Pune, plus smaller city-center outlets and planning studios.

Ikea also wants to boost its online shopping game and will open big Ingka Centres in Gurugram (date not specified) and Noida (date not specified).

Distribution hubs are set for Pune and Gurgaon too.

Local impact: sourcing & jobs Ikea collaborates with over 110,000 farmers in India and has partnerships with 45 suppliers to source sustainable materials locally.

By 2030, they want half their products made from Indian-sourced materials—up from 30% now.

On the jobs front: there are around 100,000 employees at direct supplier sites in India and a further 270,000 at tier-2 suppliers.