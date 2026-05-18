ILO warns Middle East conflict could cost 43 million jobs Business May 18, 2026

The U.N.'s International Labour Organization (ILO) says the ongoing Middle East conflict could reduce global hours worked by an amount equivalent to 14 million full-time jobs in 2026 and 43 million in 2027 under a specific oil-price scenario.

Its new report highlights that rising oil prices and supply chain issues are hitting industries like construction, manufacturing, and transport, especially in regions where many people depend on these sectors for work or send money home to their families.