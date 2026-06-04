IME Capital's Ashi Anand shifts 10% into supply-chains, GLP-1, consumer
Business
IME Capital's Ashi Anand is shaking things up, shifting 10% of the firm's portfolio toward companies powering global supply chains and infrastructure.
He's also putting more focus on GLP-1 and consumer sectors, aiming for growth in areas that feel fresh and future-ready.
Ashi Anand exits IT, real estate
Anand has fully exited IT and real estate, signaling a big move away from traditional sectors.
He's keeping an eye on global risks too, warning that tensions in places like the Strait of Hormuz could push oil prices up and impact India's economy.
This new strategy is all about finding opportunities that can handle uncertainty while staying ahead of trends.