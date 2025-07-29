IMF boosts India's growth forecast to 6.4% for FY26
Good news for India—IMF just raised its growth forecast to 6.4% for 2025-26 and 2026-27, making it the fastest-growing major economy yet again.
This small but meaningful upgrade comes as global conditions improve, with India expected to keep up the momentum at 6.7% in 2025 and 6.4% in 2026.
Global growth expected at around 3% through 2025, 2026
Globally, things are looking steadier but not quite back to pre-pandemic highs—IMF now expects world growth at about 3% through 2025 and 2026.
Emerging markets like China are set to grow faster than developed ones, but there are still some big risks out there: trade tensions, possible new tariffs, and shaky finances in high-debt countries could throw things off track.
IMF says India needs smart policies, luck to maintain momentum
If you're watching where jobs or opportunities might pop up next—or just want a quick pulse on the global economy—India's steady climb stands out.
The IMF says keeping this pace will take smart policies and some luck with global stability, so it's worth keeping an eye on how things unfold.