IMF boosts India's growth forecast to 6.4% for FY26

Global growth expected at around 3% through 2025, 2026

Globally, things are looking steadier but not quite back to pre-pandemic highs—IMF now expects world growth at about 3% through 2025 and 2026.

Emerging markets like China are set to grow faster than developed ones, but there are still some big risks out there: trade tensions, possible new tariffs, and shaky finances in high-debt countries could throw things off track.