Spotify hits 276 million paid subscribers as revenue climbs

Even with a 52.6% boost, Spotify 's operating profit landed at €406 million ($468 million), missing its own target thanks to higher salary costs and unexpected social charges tied to share prices.

Spotify sees AI as a creative tool

With everyone talking about AI in music, CEO Daniel Ek says Spotify sees AI as a creative tool—not something that threatens artists.

Unlike some rivals, they don't flag songs made entirely by AI, aiming to keep things open and diverse for listeners.