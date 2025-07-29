Next Article
Spotify hits 276 million paid subscribers as revenue climbs
Spotify just hit 276 million paid subscribers—a 12% jump from last year—and now has nearly 700 million monthly users.
Revenue climbed by 10% to €4.19 billion (about $4.6 billion), showing people are still all about streaming music.
Operating profit misses target due to higher salary costs
Even with a 52.6% boost, Spotify's operating profit landed at €406 million ($468 million), missing its own target thanks to higher salary costs and unexpected social charges tied to share prices.
Spotify sees AI as a creative tool
With everyone talking about AI in music, CEO Daniel Ek says Spotify sees AI as a creative tool—not something that threatens artists.
Unlike some rivals, they don't flag songs made entirely by AI, aiming to keep things open and diverse for listeners.