Aditya Infotech IPO: Day 1 sees strong demand from retailers

Aditya Infotech's IPO got a strong start, with bids coming in for over twice the shares on offer (2.04x oversubscribed) on day one. The company is aiming to raise ₹1,300 crore, and you can still bid until Thursday.

What about the issue? Retail investors really showed up—subscribing to 6.51 times their quota.

Non-institutional investors joined in too (3.15x subscribed), but big institutional buyers barely participated (just 1% of their share).

Shares are priced between ₹640-675 each, and listing is expected on August 5.

What does Aditya Infotech do? Founded in 1994, Aditya Infotech is behind the CP PLUS brand—think video security cameras, smart home gadgets, and AI-powered surveillance tech.

Their products are used everywhere from banks to shopping malls, with a network spanning over 650 cities across India.