IMF expects Asia growth to slow to 4.4% in 2027
Business
Asia's economy might be in for a bumpy ride, says the IMF.
Rising energy prices (thanks to the Middle East conflict), possible shake-ups in the AI market, and higher borrowing costs could all slow down growth across the region.
The IMF expects Asia's growth rate to dip from 4.8% in 2026 to 4.4% by 2027, with some markets, including South Korean technology stocks, feeling extra pressure.
IMF urges targeted support, price stability
With inflation, public debt, and expensive energy making things tougher, the IMF is urging governments to step up: keep fiscal support targeted and temporary.
Their main message? Central banks should keep price stability front and center while everyone weathers these economic ups and downs.