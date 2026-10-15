IMF expects Asia growth to slow to 4.4% in 2027

Asia's economy might be in for a bumpy ride, says the IMF.

Rising energy prices (thanks to the Middle East conflict), possible shake-ups in the AI market, and higher borrowing costs could all slow down growth across the region.

The IMF expects Asia's growth rate to dip from 4.8% in 2026 to 4.4% by 2027, with some markets, including South Korean technology stocks, feeling extra pressure.