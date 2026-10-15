IMF praises India's statistics ministry after approving GDP measurement update
Business
India just got a big nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for updating how it measures its GDP.
The IMF says the new method follows solid statistical practices and even gave a shout-out to India's statistics ministry for stepping up its data game.
IMF raises India's 2026-27 growth forecast
This approval comes after some debate over India's recent 7.8% growth report, which a former finance secretary questioned.
But India's top economic adviser stood by the numbers, and now the IMF has boosted its growth forecast to 7% for 2026-27, pointing to strong momentum and local demand.
All in all, it's a positive signal that India's economy is on track, even with global uncertainties swirling around.