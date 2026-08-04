IMF predicts $5.1tn India by 2028-29, FM Sitharaman highlights plan
Big news: The IMF predicts India's economy will top $5.1 trillion by 2028-29.
The government's game plan? Focus on key areas like agriculture, manufacturing, and MSMEs to drive this growth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted these efforts in Parliament, saying the aim is to build a stronger economic foundation for the future.
India rolls out Production Linked Incentives
To boost jobs and local industry, the government is rolling out initiatives like Production Linked Incentives, Make in India, and PM GatiShakti.
MSMEs are getting easier credit and simpler registration processes.
In agriculture, there's more investment in irrigation and tech. Plus, digital public infrastructure and new services-sector initiatives like Regional Medical Hubs are helping services grow.
All these moves are part of a bigger vision: making India a developed nation by 2047.