IMF projects India will be 4th largest economy by 2027
Business
Big news: India is on track to overtake Japan and grab the spot as the world's fourth-largest economy by 2027, according to the IMF.
Projections show India's GDP reaching $4.52 trillion, just ahead of Japan and ahead of the UK.
Japan slips as India builds momentum
Japan is slipping in rankings due to its weakening yen and aging population, making growth tough.
Meanwhile, India's expanding economic output is fueling steady economic momentum.
It's a major milestone that highlights how fast things are changing in the global economy.