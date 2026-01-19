IMF raises India's 2025 growth forecast to 7.3%
India just got a growth upgrade from the IMF—now expected to grow 7.3% in 2025, up from the earlier 6.6%.
This bump comes thanks to strong corporate earnings and some serious momentum that surprised even the experts.
The IMF points out India's huge role in keeping the world economy moving, with local spending leading the charge.
Why does this matter?
If you care about where jobs, investments, and tech are headed, this is big news—India's economy is basically setting the pace for global growth right now.
What else did the IMF say?
Globally, growth is holding steady at 3.3%, mainly because of strong performances by the US and China (despite trade drama).
The report also highlights India's recovery in business profits and notes global AI investment but flags risks like high stock prices and global tensions—stuff investors will definitely be watching.