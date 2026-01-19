IMF raises India's 2025 growth forecast to 7.3% Business Jan 19, 2026

India just got a growth upgrade from the IMF—now expected to grow 7.3% in 2025, up from the earlier 6.6%.

This bump comes thanks to strong corporate earnings and some serious momentum that surprised even the experts.

The IMF points out India's huge role in keeping the world economy moving, with local spending leading the charge.