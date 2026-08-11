IMF reports India 6th largest economy with $3.92 trillion GDP
Business
Big milestone for India, according to the IMF's April 2026 report, the country was the world's sixth-largest economy, hitting a nominal GDP of $3.92 trillion in 2025-26.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary shared this news in Parliament, noting that rankings like these can shift with economic growth and currency changes.
India targets manufacturing agriculture infrastructure
India's been rolling out policies to boost manufacturing, agriculture, and infrastructure: think Production-Linked Incentive schemes and the National Logistics Policy.
The government is also making it easier for foreign investors and spending more on public projects.
On top of that, India is signing more free trade deals and focusing on stable prices and disciplined finances to keep the momentum going.