IMF says yuan is 16% undervalued

Current-account surplus and industrial policy costs

China's current-account surplus—which includes its trade balance plus income on foreign assets and transfers—was 3.7% of GDP in 2025, much higher than what's considered normal.

The IMF also pointed out that China spends a lot on industrial policies—about 4% of GDP (figure/year not given in the source)—compared with about 1.5% in the EU (figure/year not given in the source).