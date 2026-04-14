IMF slightly upgrades India 2026 growth forecast to 6.5%

India vulnerable to oil price shocks

Looking ahead, the IMF expects India to grow 6.5% in FY26, after estimating 7.6% growth on a fiscal-year basis for 2025, despite rising energy prices and inflation worries.

The catch? India still relies heavily on imported oil, making it vulnerable if global prices spike.

Even so, the country remains a key driver of worldwide economic growth right now, balancing strong momentum with some real challenges along the way.