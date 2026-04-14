IMF slightly upgrades India 2026 growth forecast to 6.5%
Business
The IMF just slightly upgraded its 6.5% growth prediction for India for 2026, thanks in part to smoother trade ties with the US
Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas shared the update on Tuesday, saying India's economy is holding steady even as global conditions get trickier.
India vulnerable to oil price shocks
Looking ahead, the IMF expects India to grow 6.5% in FY26, after estimating 7.6% growth on a fiscal-year basis for 2025, despite rising energy prices and inflation worries.
The catch? India still relies heavily on imported oil, making it vulnerable if global prices spike.
Even so, the country remains a key driver of worldwide economic growth right now, balancing strong momentum with some real challenges along the way.