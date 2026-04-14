IMF trims China's 2026 growth to 4.4% amid Iran conflict

IMF expects 3.1% global growth

It's not just China feeling the pinch. The IMF now expects global growth to slow to 3.1% this year, with emerging Asian economies like the Philippines also affected by Middle East disruptions hurting tourism and money sent home by workers.

Looking ahead, China could see its growth dip even more by 2027 due to issues like a weak housing market and fewer workers.

On the bright side, India stands out with an upgraded forecast of 6.5%, helped along by lower US tariffs.