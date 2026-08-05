IMF warns big tech finance push threatens developing financial systems
Business
The IMF is sounding the alarm on BigTech firms moving deeper into finance: think payments, loans, insurance, and investing.
While things seem stable for now, the IMF says if these companies keep growing without checks, they could seriously disrupt financial systems in countries that are still developing.
IMF suggests tougher rules, international coordination
The report points out some big risks: these tech firms could become too big to fail, banks might rely too much on their cloud and AI services, and privacy or digital fraud issues could get worse.
The IMF suggests tougher rules at home and better international coordination to keep things safe as Big Tech changes how we handle money worldwide.